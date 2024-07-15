PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:PWUP remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,728. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.
About PowerUp Acquisition
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.
