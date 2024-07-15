Piper Sandler Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $14.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.72 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

