Piper Sandler Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $344.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $344.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $334.57.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.0 %

SAM opened at $288.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.36. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $64,490,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

