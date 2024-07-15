Piper Sandler Cuts Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $47.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $57,816,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $25,071,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
