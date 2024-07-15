Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

PNFPP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNFPP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.