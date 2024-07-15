PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.90

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 112415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.1799729 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

In related news, Director Karen David-Green acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,756.31. In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 317,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. Also, Director Karen David-Green acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,756.31. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 326,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,923. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

