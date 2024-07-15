PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,109,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,225 shares.The stock last traded at $49.62 and had previously closed at $49.61.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

