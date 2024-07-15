Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

PYNKF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.