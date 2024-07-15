Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance
PYNKF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.36.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
