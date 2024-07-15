PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.27.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

