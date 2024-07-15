Pecaut & CO. Sells 2,148 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 633,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,283,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

