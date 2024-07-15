PayPal’s (PYPL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.82.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

