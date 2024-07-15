Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BULD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 442. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $937,200.00, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

