Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
