Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.0 %
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.05.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
