Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 929,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 564,042 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,185,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 632,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 319,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 251,382 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 515,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

