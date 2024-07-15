Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $696.45 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $696.45 million and $7.22 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Nexo Profile
Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nexo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
