NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $157.27 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006839 BTC on exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $157.27 million and $1.68 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,514,777 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.08718396 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,630,641.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.