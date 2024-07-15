NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

