Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

