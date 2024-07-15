Navcoin (NAV) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,956.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00079784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009931 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

