Nano (XNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Nano has a market cap of $123.64 million and $2.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,385.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.10 or 0.00613867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00112043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00249038 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00069513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

