My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $149,436.74 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002305 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

