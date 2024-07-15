Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.66

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.66 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.31), with a volume of 11468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.05 ($1.38).

Mulberry Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.27. The company has a market cap of £61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

