Morgan Stanley Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $134.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

