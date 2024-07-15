Morgan Stanley Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $170.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.96.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $147.43 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,587 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,848,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

