Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.11.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

