monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $231.58 on Wednesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.43. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.44, a P/E/G ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

