MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Down 5.1%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 57,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 95,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
