MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CXH stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.