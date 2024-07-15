MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MEG
MEG Energy Stock Performance
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.