MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.33.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$22.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

