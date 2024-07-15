Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

MTDR traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,539. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

