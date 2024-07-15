Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Mason Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 29.35 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

