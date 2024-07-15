Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

