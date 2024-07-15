London Security (LON:LSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,800.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,800 ($48.67) and last traded at GBX 3,699 ($47.38), with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,605 ($46.18).

London Security Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £453.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,078.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,086.87.

London Security Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. London Security’s payout ratio is 6,966.29%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

