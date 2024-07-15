Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 5,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. 187,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,852. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBIO

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.