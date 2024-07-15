Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 666,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,756,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $666.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,288,013 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 845,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404,635 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.