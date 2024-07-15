Latitude Group Holdings Limited (LFSPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.60 on July 28th

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.599 per share on Sunday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.25.
About Latitude Group
