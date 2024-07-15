Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $28.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $22.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

