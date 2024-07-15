Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.20) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 310 ($3.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON KGF opened at GBX 271.77 ($3.48) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,517.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

