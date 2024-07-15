Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.48. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
