Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 18,075 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 1,926,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.