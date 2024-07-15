Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,901,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 63.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $4,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. 1,854,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,336. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

