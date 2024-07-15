Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,080 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for about 2.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,928,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.5 %

VOD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 3,277,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,328. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

