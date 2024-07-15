Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

UPS stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.35. 4,801,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

