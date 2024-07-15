Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.69. 1,097,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

