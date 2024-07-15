Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Benchmark

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

