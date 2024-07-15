Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 654,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 533,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on KALU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $93.49. 154,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,423. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.35.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.