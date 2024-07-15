Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 654,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 533,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KALU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,839,000 after buying an additional 68,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $93.49. 154,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,423. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.