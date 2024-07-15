JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,000.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $948.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $950.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $849.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

