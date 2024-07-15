JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $18.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $707.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.