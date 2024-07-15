JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $642.43.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $647.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.70 and its 200-day moving average is $598.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.